Report of gun on campus prompts lockdown of Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school in Broward County was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon following reports of a possible gun on campus.

It happened at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes.

Nearby Lauderdale Lakes Middle School was also placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the report of a possible gun on campus at Boyd Anderson High came in shortly before 3 p.m.

Detectives immediately responded to investigate but ultimately no gun was found and the lockdowns were lifted.

It comes less than two weeks after officials placed the campus on lockdown following an unfounded report of a gun at the school.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information is made available.

