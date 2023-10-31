Man arrested in connection with transgender woman’s killing in Miami-Dade County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in Broward County in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman in Miami-Dade County.

The victim’s relatives told Local 10 News that Anthony Quinn Peyton was London Price’s boyfriend.

Jail records show that Peyton was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder charge.

Surveillance video captured the moments after the fatal shooting on Oct. 23 outside an apartment on Northwest 93rd Street.

A man is seen running from the crime scene with a gun in his hand.

London Price.

A woman identified as Nedra Allen told Local 10 News that Price was her niece and was just 26 years old.

Allen said Price was a transwoman.

“She’d give you the shirt off her back. That’s kind of what put her in the situation to get her hurt,” said Allen.

The “situation,” according to her family was her ex, who had moved back into the apartment with her, they say.

“She got her name changed, passport, went to the court and got everything done the right way,” Allen said about Price’s transition.

A motive for the shooting is unclear, however Local 10 News has requested a copy of Peyton’s arrest report.

As of Tuesday morning, he was being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a Miami-Dade County hold.