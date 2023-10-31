84º

Pet food recalled due to salmonella risk

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Mid America Pet Food Issues Voluntary Recall of Victor Beef Meal & Rice Dog Food Due to Possible Salmonella Health Risk (Courtesy: FDA)

Before you fill your dog’s bowl for dinner tonight, check the bag to make sure it isn’t involved in a nationwide recall.

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product includes:

Product DescriptionLot NumberBag SizeBest By Date
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula10000168905 pound bag6/12/2024
100001689115 pound bag6/12/2024
100001689240 pound bag6/12/2024

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull the recalled lots from their inventory and shelves.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

