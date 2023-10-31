Pet food recalled due to salmonella risk

Before you fill your dog’s bowl for dinner tonight, check the bag to make sure it isn’t involved in a nationwide recall.

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product includes:

Product Description Lot Number Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula 1000016890 5 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016891 15 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016892 40 pound bag 6/12/2024

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull the recalled lots from their inventory and shelves.

