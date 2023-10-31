Woman hospitalized after being pulled from Hallandale Beach lake

AVENTURA, Fla. – A woman was pulled from the water on Monday afternoon after jumping into a lake behind her Hallandale Beach home.

The victim was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital after she was seen on surveillance video jumping into the lake, but what caused her to go in remains a mystery.

She remains hospitalized, but authorities have not provided any updates on her condition.

Video shows her off Southwest 2nd Street and 9th Avenue, first crouching down before walking to the side of the building and pacing back and forth.

That went on for several minutes before the woman jumped into the lake. She seemed to swim at first, before neighbors noticed she was in distress and drowning.

David Peña, who lives next door, saw the woman needed help and tried to go in the water.

“I tried, but I can’t,” he said, adding that he called 9-1-1. “Police coming in one minute.”

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews arrived and pulled the woman from the water before performing chest compressions and eventually transporting her to the hospital.

Some neighbors Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic spoke with said they don’t recognize the woman and don’t believe she lives in the building.

What made her jump in remains unclear.

“This is very deep lake water, sometimes me myself, I swim here, but people who don’t know how to swim, not supposed to get here,” said resident Benjamin.

There were reports of her trying to go in the water after a child, but neighbors did not see a child and neither did authorities.