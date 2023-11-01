Everglades National Park opens Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant

EVERGLADES NAT'L PARK, Fla. – Guests will now be able to stay at the new hotel at Everglades National Park and dine at its revamped restaurant, all with views of the Florida Bay.

The former lodge and visitor center building were damaged by hurricanes in 2005 and 2017.

“We are excited to see these projects come to fruition after years of planning and hard work,” said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks. “We are grateful for the incredible public and private partnerships that have enabled us to once again make Flamingo a world-class destination for our park visitors.”

The Guy Bradley Visitor Center opened its doors in July after the famed pink building was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Guy Bradley Visitor Center is now open in Flamingo. (Courtesy: National Park Service)

Rangers tell us it has brand new exhibits where people can learn about the river of grass.

The original Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant was a popular visitor spot for nearly 40 years.

The new hotel has a total of 24 rooms, constructed from durable shipping containers and raised off the ground by stairs. Every room has an eastward-facing balcony, offering sunrise and sunset views over Florida Bay.

Adjacent to the lodge, Flamingo Restaurant also has views of nearby Florida Bay. Like the lodge, the restaurant is made from durable shipping containers. The restaurant offers meal service for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus a full-service bar.

Lodge reservations are now accepted for stays starting Nov. 1.

Nightly rates start at $159 for June through Oct. and $259 from Nov. through May.

For more information about the new hotel, click on this link or call 855-708-2207.