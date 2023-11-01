Robbery suspect dies after wrong-way crash with police cruiser in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A driver who was trying to get away from police officers died during a crash with a Miami-Dade police cruiser in Miami Shores, police said on Wednesday morning.

The driver was a suspect in a strong-armed robbery that happened earlier this week in South Beach, according to Officer Christopher Bess, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department.

A police officer identified the suspect and there was a pursuit before the Tuesday night crash in the area of Northwest 103 Street and First Avenue, according to police.

The police officer who was driving the cruiser involved in the collision was not seriously injured, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The fugitive was driving the wrong way, and the Miami-Dade police officer was unable to avoid the collision, police said. Three others were in the car with the suspect.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the robbery suspect dead.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

