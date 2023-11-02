Surveillance video shows rideshare driver being carjacked by passenger

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Lyft driver in North Miami is carjacked in front of a community center and surveillance video captures the incident.

She was dropping her passenger off outside of a community center on Thursday, Oct. 19 in front of the Griffing Community Center in North Miami.

On the video, the passenger, who is dressed in all black, can be seen getting out of the back seat and driving off.

Hours after the attack, the driver, who was too scared to show her face, spoke to Local 10 News in Spanish.

She said that the passenger punched her, grabbed her from the backseat, pulled her out of the car and then left in the car.

She was able to give police the passenger information from the rideshare app.

It was the key to tracking down 19-year-old Jermiah Charles.

A subpoena was issued to Lyft, a police report says that the detective “received the records showing the phone number and account used belongs to the defendant.”

Police arrested Charles at his home.

On Oct. 26, the victim was brought in to identify the driver.

According to the arrest report, “”the victim positively identified the defendant in the lineup.”

Police did find the victim’s car a block from Charles’ home.

When questioned by police, Charles denied any involvement.

He is facing charges of robbery and carjacking, according to a police report.