Miami-Dade correctional officer who served in U.S. Air Force dies in fiery crash

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Omari Wright, who worked as a Miami-Dade correctional officer and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, died on Thursday after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens. He was 26.

Wright and another driver, who was injured, collided shortly before 3 a.m., on Thursday on State Road 7, also known as US 441, and County Line Road, also known as Northwest 215 Street.

Wright, who lived in Miramar, joined Miami-Dade County’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department in 2017 and worked in pre-trial detention.

“If you didn’t know him, you missed out on knowing him ... That was my right-hand man. We went to the Air Force together. I got him into corrections. He came into the county. We speak every day,” said his grieving cousin Khiry Maxwell.

Wright’s girlfriend, Brianna Pringley, Maxwell, and other relatives said he had recently celebrated his birthday and was a young man who was full of life.

“He showed everybody how to live life, to enjoy it,” Pringley said.

Wright’s aunt Colette White said the family is devastated by the unexpected tragedy.

“He was special and he was loved and we just ask that everyone continue to pray for the family,” White said.

Wright’s colleagues were also grieving. Miami-Dade County released a statement saying MDCR Director James Reyes and the executive staff offered Wright’s family support.

“The thoughts and prayers of all MDCR staff members are with the family of Officer Omari Wright,” the county’s statement said.

After the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to rescue the other driver, who remained hospitalized on Friday night.