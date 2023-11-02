75º

Police investigate cause of deadly crash in Miami Gardens

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Traffic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.

The crash, which appeared to involve two vehicles, occurred in the area of US-441 and County Line Road.

It appeared that at least one vehicle caught fire after the collision.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 6:30 a.m. as tow trucks were working to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

The roadway is currently shut down to traffic.

No other details were immediately released.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

