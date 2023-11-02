Police investigate cause of deadly crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.

The crash, which appeared to involve two vehicles, occurred in the area of US-441 and County Line Road.

It appeared that at least one vehicle caught fire after the collision.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 6:30 a.m. as tow trucks were working to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

The roadway is currently shut down to traffic.

No other details were immediately released.

