Opa-locka man hospitalized after being shot in ankle

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County.

The shooting occurred in the area of 165 Kalandar Street in Opa-locka at approximately 7:15 p.m.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting arrived and the scene and after canvassing the area, located a man who had been shot in the ankle.

He was rushed to Jackson North Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Investigators located a possible suspect, but police did not say whether an arrest was made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.