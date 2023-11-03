76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Opa-locka man hospitalized after being shot in ankle

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Opa-locka, Miami-Dade County

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County.

The shooting occurred in the area of 165 Kalandar Street in Opa-locka at approximately 7:15 p.m.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting arrived and the scene and after canvassing the area, located a man who had been shot in the ankle.

He was rushed to Jackson North Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Investigators located a possible suspect, but police did not say whether an arrest was made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter