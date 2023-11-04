Florida issues missing child alert for 2-year-old boy in Delray Beach

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released these three images on Friday night of Troy Cloud, left, and Justin Cloud, right, with a missing child alert out of Palm Beach County.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Two-year-old Troy Cloud vanished from Delray Beach, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement asked the public for help with finding him on Friday night.

Detectives believe Troy, who is about 3 foot 3 inches tall, is with Justin Cloud, who is driving a Hyundai Elantra and has tattoos on his left eyebrow and neck.

Cloud, 28, is about 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. The Nevada tag on the 2018 Elantra is 173ZRK, according to the Delray Beach Police Department.

The FDLE released pixelated images of Troy and Justin Cloud saying Troy was last seen wearing a “mismatched” T-shirt and shorts, and Cloud was wearing a beige shirt and cargo shorts.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call 911, 561-243-7800, or 1-888-356-4774.