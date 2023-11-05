Motorcycle-riding bandit may have struck again, this time in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – It appears the mysterious motorcycle bandit authorities have been searching for struck again.

This time here it happened at the Holy Smokes smokeshop located along the 2000 block of Southwest 57th Avenue in Coral Gables.

According to the owner, the crook broke in through the back door around 2 a.m. on Monday.

“We never have a problem here,” said Holy Smokes owner Rey Rodriguez. “Until the other night.”

Surveillance video shows the motorcyclist scoping out the back parking lot before getting off the bike.

“Somebody when to the back door and broke the door,” said Rodriguez.

Video from inside the store shows the helmet-wearing bandit with the white jacket ransack the back room, ultimately finding a safe box with about $400.

“This guy knows what he’s doing,” said Rodriguez. “He came with a motorcycle, the helmet; you cannot see the face or nothing.”

On Friday, Local 10 News reported on similar robberies pulled off by a suspect in white helmet, jacket and riding a blue motorcycle.

“Be careful of the business, secure the door in the back,” said Rodriguez. “People are working hard to make money for the family then people come and steal.”

Anyone with information on the crook or who thinks they recognize them is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.