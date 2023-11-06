Broward teen goes viral after gifting Halloween candy, hopes others are inspired to be kind

DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida teenage girl has received a lot of attention over the past week.

The 14-year-old girl took all the Halloween candy out of her own trick-or-treat bag to replenish an empty bowl.

Gabby Parisotti had no idea she was being recorded, but now that her act of kindness has gone viral, she spoke to Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa about what inspired her.

“Well there was a little girl behind me and we went up to the house and there was no candy and I felt bad, she was really cute so I just decided to put some in, and I never knew there was a camera or anything,” she said. “I put the candy in and I just walked out.”

The video has since been seen and celebrated over 11 million times on social media.

Parisotti is an eighth grader at American Heritage School in Plantation.

“This world is so harsh, let’s just say, and there’s not that many caring acts I would say anymore, so I guess it sort of triggered like a happy chain of something,” she said.

Parisotti said she hopes her simple act helps restore people’s faith in one another.

“There’s still good people in this world, and that more people should make decisions that would benefit others not just themselves,” she said.