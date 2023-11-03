South Florida teen’s random act of kindness on Halloween goes viral

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida teen’s selfless act, that was caught on ring video, will make your weekend!

Gabby Parisotti was trick-or-treating with her friends on Halloween.

When they went to a home in Coral Springs, they found there was no candy left in the bowl at the front door.

We all know candy goes fast on Halloween night!

That’s when Gabby did the unexpected!

She went into her own bag of goodies and put candy in the bowl for the next trick-or-treaters to enjoy!

The homeowner tells Local 10 News that what makes this even more special is that Gabby did this without knowing anyone was watching.

Gabby is in the eighth grade at American Heritage in Plantation. Way to go Gabby!