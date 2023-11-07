Cash reward offered after string of burglaries reported in Victoria Park

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest after police say over a dozen homes have been broken into in the Victoria Park neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale.

Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, 18 homes were broken into, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. In one case, they say $250,000 was stolen from a home in the area.

In many cases, the burglars somehow got in through the alleyways and then shut off the Wi-Fi or alarms during the crime, police said.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the crimes are connected.

Detectives advise Victoria Park residents to leave lights on or set timers if they plan to be away from their homes.

Anyone with information on these burglaries is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.