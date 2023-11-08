Police: Victim gunned down at Miami Gardens gas station

Police at Miami Gardens gas station following fatal shooting.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating after a male victim was shot to death late Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. at the Raceway, located in the 700 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a black male on the ground who had been shot multiple times.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim’s age and identity have not yet been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.