3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting near rappers’ video shoot at Oakland Park Flea Market

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a shooting near the Oakland Park Flea Market in September which left one person dead and another injured, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The suspects were identified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office as Paul Olivier, 22, and Daequan Griffin, 22. Authorities did not release the name of the teenager who was also arrested.

According to BSO, the shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 near the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Deputies responded to the area after receiving a call about a disturbance at the flea market related to a music video shoot for rappers Sexyy Red and Sukihana.

While deputies were in the area, they heard multiple gunshots coming from a nearby gas station, unrelated to the video shoot, BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said in a news release.

She said the deputies immediately went over to the gas station and found two victims who had been shot.

One of the victims, Anthony Dennis, 36, of Oviedo, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, whose identity is being withheld per Marsy’s Law, was transported by Oakland Park Fire Rescue to a local hospital.

Anthony Dennis, 36, was shot and killed near the Oakland Park Flea Market. (Broward Sheriff's Office/ WPLG)

According to St. Louis, witnesses told investigators that several people had approached the victims prior to the shooting before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle.

“While investigating the incident, detectives learned the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery,” St. Louis said. “The suspects targeted the victims for a necklace and a Rolex watch.”

BSO released surveillance video last month showing the vehicle used in the attempted robbery and shooting.

Detectives later identified the three suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests.

St. Louis confirmed that Miami police arrested Griffin and the 17-year-old in September on unrelated warrants stemming from an armed robbery that occurred in Miami earlier this year.

The two now face additional charges of first-degree murder in the Oakland Park case.

She said BSO investigators arrested Olivier last Friday at his home in Lauderdale Lakes.

He faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of probation violation. Additional charges are pending.

Detectives believe the suspects may have been involved in other similar robberies throughout Broward and Miami-Dade counties and are asking anyone with information to contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or MPD Robbery Sgt. Blake Weigner at 305-791-6710.