Fatal shooting near Oakland Park Flea Market under investigation

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the Oakland Park Flea Market Mall.

It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Not far from where the shooting occurred, an event was taking place at the flea market with the rappers Sexyy Red and Sukihana.

Sources told Local 10 News that two people were shot, with one of the victims succumbing to their injuries.

One of the victims was found at the gas station and the other at the flea market.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies spent several hours investigating, focusing their activity on a Chevron gas station while also taping off several businesses.

Deputies were seen by Local 10 News cameras taking two people into custody near the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Authorities have not provided any official information regarding the shooting, suspects or arrests.