Miami man accused of threatening to kill Florida Keys court members

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A Miami man who is an inmate at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island is now facing more charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a Florida Keys judge, his defense attorney and a state prosecutor, authorities announced on Thursday.

Jail records show Jerome Sanders, 44, is now facing a charge of intimidation.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Sanders wrote a letter addressed to the judge, stating that he was going to kill all three.

The letter was sent on Nov. 2 from the jail where he remained Thursday without bond on previous drug-related charges.

“I will not tolerate threats made against any member of the criminal justice community,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “This suspect is exactly where he belongs — in jail.”