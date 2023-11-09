Pair arrested on murder charges in execution-style Aventura shooting

AVENTURA, Fla. – Aventura police arrested a man and woman Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a condominium building on Halloween morning.

Nicholas Javier Singleton, 38, and Kevina Ferguson, 27, who share the same home address in northwest Miami-Dade’s Pinewood area, each face first-degree murder charges.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the Turnberry on the Green building, located at 19501 W. Country Club Drive, near the Aventura Mall.

According to an arrest report, the victim and his girlfriend walked to the condo building from their apartment because the victim “had to get a package from someone and he did not want people to know where he lived.”

Police said he then met with Singleton and Ferguson; phone records later showed that the victim had been in touch with Ferguson prior to the killing.

The report states the victim got into their car, which circled around the building thrice before parking near the valet area.

Police described what surveillance video showed next: “The victim is seen standing next to the front passenger side door of the subject vehicle while Ferguson climbs over the center console into the back seat of the subject vehicle. The victim is texting on his phone for several seconds before opening the front passenger door and engaging in conversation with Singleton.”

Around that time, the victim texted his girlfriend, telling her he felt as if Singleton and Ferguson “had come there to kill him.”

Police said surveillance video showed the pair doing exactly that.

“After several moments, the driver (Singleton) is seen raising his arm, a muzzle flash is seen and witnesses heard a gunshot. The victim, who appears to be pushed backward by the force of the projectile impacting his chest, screams, then runs to the front of the building in an apparent attempt to escape Singleton and Ferguson,” the report states. “Ferguson can be seen reaching forward from the back of the vehicle to close the front passenger side door. The victim is then seen falling to the ground.”

The investigating officer goes on to describe witnessing an execution-style kill shot in the CCTV footage.

“Singleton is then seen exiting the subject vehicle, running behind the victim, pointing a gun to the base of the victim’s skull and firing a round into the head of the victim,” police wrote in the report. “Singleton then starts to run back to the subject vehicle, then turns around and runs back to the victim.”

Police said audio captured Ferguson yelling at Singleton to “grab the phone.”

He was “then seen rolling the victim onto his back and patting down the victim and his pockets” and having realized it fell, picked it up from the ground and fled.

Police later recovered the pair’s vehicle and executed a search warrant at their Northwest 113th Terrace home on Wednesday.

The pair spoke with police.

“Singleton falsely claimed he was not at the crime scene at any point in time, nor did he ever operate the subject vehicle. Singleton additionally provided the false alibi of being at his home at the time of the murder,” police wrote in the report. “After approximately two hours, Singleton was confronted by investigators with evidence of his guilt, to which he responded that he no longer wished to speak with investigators and wanted a lawyer.”

Meanwhile, police said Ferguson claimed to be “sick in bed” at their house at the time of the shooting and made inconsistent claims about the shooting, including suggestions that it was gang-motivated.

In addition to first-degree murder charges, Singleton faces a charge of evidence tampering while Ferguson faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

Both were being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to jail records.

Aventura police are scheduled to hold a news conference providing additional details about the shooting later on Thursday afternoon.