Aventura police investigate death outside condo building

AVENTURA, Fla. – Aventura police detectives are investigating a death that was reported Tuesday morning just outside a condominium building.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as detectives were spotted gathering near the entrance of the Turnberry on the Green building, located at 19501 W. Country Club Drive.

Police confirmed that one person is dead.

A body could be seen covered by a tarp behind a police vehicle.

Police said there is no danger to anyone else, although no suspects are in custody and police have not identified any persons of interest.

We are expecting to receive an update from police later in the morning.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.