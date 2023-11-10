80º

Man airlifted after shooting in Opa-locka industrial park

Samiar Nefzi, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Opa-locka police responded to a shooting in an industrial park Friday afternoon, officials said.

One witness started recording video moments after gunfire rang out at around 1 p.m. It shows a man on the ground, surrounded by police.

The shooting happened at the Aviation Commerce Park, located in the 13400 block of Northwest 38th Court. Witnesses described a chaotic scene with one person in handcuffs.

Police said medics airlifted the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“I heard eight to nine shots,” Frank Diaz, who recorded the video, said.

Images from Sky 10 show blood and evidence markers on the ground. Opa-locka police officers were focusing on a gray car nearby.

“I’ve been here for eight or nine months and never heard a shot fired,” Diaz said.

It’s not clear if police have formally arrested a suspect. An Opa-locka police spokesperson said the agency’s investigation continued Friday evening.

