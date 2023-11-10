Moment of silence held to honor Western High School teen who suffered cardiac arrest

WESTON, Fla. – A touching tribute was held on Thursday night after the sudden death of a Weston high school student.

In the stands and on the field at Western High School, there was a moment of silence for 14-year-old Knox MacEwen, who died suddenly over the weekend after collapsing during an event.

MacEwen was a volunteer with the kids ministry at his church and a member of the JROTC program at Western.

His classmates took the field in his absence, as his own parents and other relatives looked on.

Friends, and even some strangers, wore blue in the teen’s honor.

Thursday night’s football game between the Western Wildcats and the Cypress Bay Lightning went on as scheduled following the emotional start, but what happened just days ago remains tough for many people. Grief counselors have been at the school all week.

MacEwen was part of a group of students competing in athletic challenges, including a 5K at Everglades High School in Miramar, when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Police and paramedics tried to revive MacEwen, but there was nothing that could be done.