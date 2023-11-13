Hialeah man accused of making thousands from fraud scheme

HIALEAH, Fla. – State investigators arrested a Hialeah man Monday morning after accusing him of staging a car crash in the city in order to defraud his auto insurance company.

According to an arrest report, Eliesky Guardarramo-Reyes claimed he was rear-ended at a red light at East First Avenue and 21st Street on April 2.

Investigators with the state’s Bureau of Insurance Fraud wrote that Guardarramo-Reyes, 35, billed Kemper Insurance for $7,230 in bogus treatments.

Guardarramo-Reyes, a Cuban national, faces two felony insurance fraud charges, as well as a third-degree grand theft charge.

Authorities also referenced a co-defendant, Yordany Garcia, in Guardarramo-Reyes’ arrest report, but doesn’t specify whether he’s been arrested or charged in the case.

Experts say insurance fraud is one of the reasons Floridians pay 37% more on auto insurance than the average American.