Man shot on motorcycle in Opa-locka neighborhood

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a local trauma center after a shooting in a residential area of Opa-locka Monday morning.

The shooting happened at around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Duval Street and Grant Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene said the man, a military veteran known in the neighborhood as “Bunker,” was riding his motorcycle at the time of the shooting.

“Bunker” was shot twice, according to witnesses and law enforcement personnel at the scene.

Opa-locka police have not said what led up to the shooting, provided an update on the victim’s condition, or indicated whether a suspect is in custody.