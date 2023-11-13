Woman accused of throwing bricks at Miami-Dade church

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman from Hialeah was arrested Sunday after throwing bricks at a church, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the Martin Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Center, located at 14741 Lincoln Blvd.

Police said a responding officer spotted the suspect, Marie Falconer, walking south from the church and a witness told the officer that he saw her picking up bricks and throwing them at various windows of the church.

According to her arrest report, Falconer caused about $10,000 worth of damages.

She was arrested at the scene and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was booked on a criminal mischief charge.

As of Monday, Falconer remained at the jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.