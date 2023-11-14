Florida woman arrested after victim said she ‘tried to rip my face off’ over thermostat dispute

Woman arrested after attack over the AC temperature, deputies say

NEAR BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked a woman over 65 because she messed with the thermostat in their home.

According to the arrest affidavit, Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Boca Raton earlier this month.

Deputies say a woman at the home said that she had gone to adjust the thermostat, when Breiland Springer “came up behind her and grabbed her by her face.”

The victim stated that Springer, 31, “tried to rip my face off.”

The deputy noted in the report that they did not see any marks or bruises on the victim’s face.

During questioning, Springer said the victim was lying.

The deputy said they found probable cause, and Springer was arrested and charged with domestic battery on a person over 65 years old.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County jail, but was released on her own recognizance.

Her next court date is set for next month.