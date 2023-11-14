‘It’s scary’: Residents of Miami neighborhood want to find angry man damaging cars

MIAMI – Miami residents living in a neighborhood on the western edge of the city are hoping police can find a man who is going around damaging their property for no apparent reason.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video slashing tires and throwing rocks in the city’s Flagami neighborhood.

“It’s a concern that somebody living around you (would) be able to do these things to your neighbors,” resident Elsie Urbay said.

Urbay had just finished putting up Christmas decorations, walked over to her car and saw that two tires were flat.

She saw the gashes in the tires, so she went to check her cameras.

She said she saw a man taking a stroll through the neighborhood. Apparently mumbling, he walks up to her car, slashes both of her tires on his way off.

The video appears to show a pocket knife. Urbay said she has no idea who he is.

“It’s scary, but I don’t know,” she said. “I have no idea.”

William Aleman, another neighbor, saw the man throw rocks at his car. He said the outburst was scary.

“He wasn’t aiming to do that, he was aiming to break a window. He just missed,” Aleman said. “It makes you really mad. Damaging your property for I don’t know what reason.”

Other residents in the area said they’ve seen man wandering aimlessly and angrily. Residents shared surveillance video from every angle, every corner, trying to figure out who this is and what he’s doing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.