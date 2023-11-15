Flooding, canceled activities bring disappointment to students in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – “Rain, rain go away” was what some of the kids were saying on Wednesday morning after Broward County Public Schools announced that they canceled all of their after-school activities/operations due to heavy rains and potential flooding in the area.

Shanesha Johnson, an eighth grader who goes to school in Broward County, told Local 10 News that her basketball practice was canceled after heavy rains and flooding continued to affect the area.

“Do you think that was a good call, Shenesha?” asked Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez.

“It was. But we have a game tomorrow, so I needed to practice...but it’s cool” Johnson replied.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where Broward County resident Lady Cruz was seen carrying her son adorned in a Spider-Man rain jacket over a patch of surface flooding.

As unrelenting rain battered down on an already wet Fort Lauderdale roadways and clogged drains, it prompted some to recall the impact of April’s historic floodwaters with some concern.

Local 10 viewers from Davie captured video of sheets of rain dancing across what they say is a canal rising up into the backyards of nearby homes.

flooding in Davie (WPLG)

Meanwhile, in Hollywood Beach, strong gusts of wind picked up the surf as visitors refused to let the gloomy weather bring them down.

Cancellations in Broward included:

After-school activities, including field trips, sporting events and other planned night events

All evening classes (Technical Colleges, Community Schools and Adult Centers)

Virtual Town Hall Meeting – panel discussion on disparities and inequities

After-school childcare is not canceled; however, parents are urged to pick up their children as soon as possible.

Regular school operations will resume on Thursday.

