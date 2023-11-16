71º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Severe weather: Broward County Public Schools to close on Thursday

Flooding impacts low-lying areas in South Florida

Betty Davis, Chief Certified Meteorologist

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Samiar Nefzi, Reporter

Tags: Weather, Florida

There was flooding in South Florida’s low-lying areas, so Broward County Public Schools decided to close on Thursday.

Broward also canceled before and after-school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, meetings, and other planned night events and evening classes.

In Miami-Dade County, Christmas Wonderland postponed its opening day to Friday. Gina Anderson, a tourist who was expecting sun and sand, was facing the rain and strong gusts on Wednesday.

“It is crazy,” she said. “What is going on with the weather?”

The rain was set to continue until midday Thursday. Then there is a 10% chance of rain from Friday to Tuesday when it goes up to 20% and Wednesday to 30%.

Water flowed areas of Flamingo Park in South Beach. Drivers slowly drove through water along Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 15 Street in downtown Miami.

Jolie Mestre, who lives in Miami’s Edgewater, is used to flooding in her neighborhood, so she drives a sports utility vehicle and avoids driving through the water.

“I would hope most people do — to not hydroplane,” Mestre said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

BROWARD COUNTY

