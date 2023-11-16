West Broward residents deal with storm aftermath

DAVIE, Fla. – Some parts of Broward County received more than a foot of rain after strong storms moved through Wednesday night.

That includes Davie, which got 14 inches of rain. There, water inundated the Paradise Village mobile home park.

“It was raining all night,” resident Johana Soto said. “It just didn’t stop at all.”

It was hard to see where the mobile home park’s lake ended and the road began, as flood waters remained Thursday.

Soto said she felt fortunate that none of it made inside her home.

“I have been here seven years and this is the worst I have seen,” she said.

Not far from the park, at Nova Southeastern University, students still had to attend classes despite the weather.

“Water that is like up to here (shows height of water) and I have a lowered car, so definitely it is a concern,” student Aya Alam said.

Broward College, however, cancelled classes.

The storm, that also brought high winds, caused damage and more closures across Broward County, like at the Camelot Days Medieval Festival at T.Y. Park in Hollywood, where tents and vendor displays were destroyed.

While people Local 10 News spoke with across the county were trying to pick up the pieces Thursday, they said were just hopeful for some reprieve before another South Florida washout.