Opa-locka man was driving nearly 100 mph when he hit, killed scooter rider, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested an Opa-locka man on multiple felony charges Thursday in connection with a deadly late-2022 crash in the city that claimed the life of a scooter rider.

Police said the then-20-year-old driver, Joshua Miguel Webbe Jr., was going nearly 100 mph on Northwest 27th Avenue when he hit and killed the victim, Jose Vinent, 62, just after midnight on Dec. 11, 2022.

According to an arrest warrant, Vinent was turning from Sharar Avenue when Webbe, who police later determined was driving 96 mph in a 35 mph zone, slammed into him, sending Vinent flying onto the roadway and leaving his scooter “disintegrated.”

Medics pronounced Vinent dead at the scene. Police said Webbe, who didn’t have a driver’s license, ran away after the crash without calling police or rendering aid.

He voluntarily returned hours later and admitted to being behind the wheel, police said.

Authorities arrested Webbe, now 21, at his home on Northwest 143rd Terrace Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash causing death and driving without a license in a crash causing death.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $55,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, according to jail records.