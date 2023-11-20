Developing: Grieving family blames Walmart for shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

Thierry Bastien died while defending a woman from a man who was beating her inside a Walmart in May in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Thierry Bastien died in May during a shooting at Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes, and his family is accusing the retail giant of negligence.

Bastien’s family was meeting outside of the Walmart Superstore, at 3001 N. State Road 7, on Monday to announce a wrongful death lawsuit.

Makia Ford, Bastien’s girlfriend, said they were shopping with their baby boy, Thierry Bastien Jr., when she witnessed how Bastien, a Walmart customer, was forced to intervene as a man attacked a woman.

Both the attacker, Tironie Sterling, and the victim were Walmart employees, according to police. Ford said Sterling fatally shot Bastien, who didn’t know either of the employees.

Aside from his son, Bastien is survived by his daughter, Theirra Bastien, and his mother, also named Thierra Bastien.

Attorneys Adam Finkel and Michael Haggard are representing Bastien’s family.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.