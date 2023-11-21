Suspect accused of shooting at MDPD officer had previous murder charge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – New details were released Tuesday about one of two 19-year-old suspects who were accused of being involved in a shooting that injured a Miami-Dade police officer on Monday.

Correctional officers booked Travis Arratin Fernandez, of Miramar, and Drequan Humes, of Miami Gardens, on Tuesday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Police say Fernandez was accused of firing the actual shot that hit the officer as MDPD’s crime suppression team zeroed in on a group outside of a home near Northwest 154th Street and 20th Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

The police officer was conducting surveillance, and reported Humes and three others were armed with guns in front of a house when a driver pulled up and opened fire, records show.

A bullet bounced off the 29-year-old police officer’s bullet-proof vest and grazed him in the cheek, according to MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels.

Humes confessed to firing shots at the police officer’s vehicle, but Fernandez denied any involvement, according to the arrest reports in the case.

Local 10 News spoke with a woman who Humes called “grandma” after she took him in as a young foster child.

She said that she hadn’t seen Humes since January and had “washed his hands of him” when asked about their current relationship.

Local 10 News learned Humes should never have been at the shooting Monday or on the streets at all.

Court records show Humes was convicted of murder when he was 16 years old and was sentenced a few days after Christmas to more than nine years in prison, but was given a chance for boot camp, where a judge gave him a chance to straighten up his life.

Humes was set to surrender at the boot camp at the beginning of March but didn’t show and was later booked into a jail in Fulton County, Georgia.

Local 10 News also learned that Monday’s incident was one of many times Humes has had previous run-ins with the law.

WSBTV reported that Humes crashed a stolen car crash and escaped as a wanted fugitive.

Humes stayed out of the news for eight months until he was one of the young men with guns at the scene of a police shooting in Miami Gardens on Monday.

Both men appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom Tuesday, where they were held without bond.