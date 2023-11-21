Suspects accused of trying to kill a Miami-Dade police officer are 19 years old

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers arrested two suspects accused of being involved in a shooting that injured a Miami-Dade police officer. They are both 19 years old.

Correctional officers booked Travis Arratin Fernandez, of Miramar, and Drequan Humes, of Miami Gardens, on Tuesday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Humes confessed to firing shots at the police officer’s vehicle, but Arranti Fernandez denied any involvement, according to the arrest reports in the case.

Officers held them without bond on second-degree attempted murder charges, records show.

After the shooting at about 10:30 a.m., in Miami-Dade County, fire rescue personnel took the police officer from the area of Northwest 154 Street and 20 Avenue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The police officer injured, a member of the department’s crime suppression team, was conducting surveillance, and reported Humes and three others were armed with guns in front of a house when a driver pulled up and opened fire, records show.

A bullet bounced off the 29-year-old police officer’s bullet-proof vest and grazed him in the cheek, according to MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels.

“He will be going home to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family,” Daniels said on Monday adding three others were also detained. Their identities had yet to be released.

One of the suspects was also wanted in connection to another shooting over the weekend, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

MDPD detectives are urging anyone with information on the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.