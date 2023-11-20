Miami-Dade police officer injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was wounded in a shooting in Miami Gardens Monday morning, according to an agency spokesperson.

It happened in the area of Northwest 154th Street and 20th Avenue, near the city’s border with Opa-locka.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson said that medics took a “trauma alert patient” to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A Local 10 News crew at JMH said the officer appeared to be conscious and talking to medics upon arrival.

Video from Sky 10 showed what appeared to be a gun in a crosswalk at Northwest 154th Street and 19th Avenue, next to a number of evidence markers.

An officer stands next a gun after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot in Miami Gardens Monday morning. (WPLG)

Police established a wide perimeter in the area and officers from numerous agencies were at the scene.

Authorities haven’t yet specified the officer’s condition or whether any suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.