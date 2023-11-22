Police search for man accused of driving off with baby, abandoning him at Hollywood CVS

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon for a man accused of carjacking a woman, driving off with her baby, and then leaving the child at a CVS in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 63-year-old Adolfo Fonseca.

Police said Fonseca drove off with her baby in her 2014 Red Hyundai Elantra following an argument at around 1 p.m., leaving her alone, then left the infant alone at a drugstore a few blocks away before taking off.

According to authorities, the man, an acquaintance, was giving the woman and baby a ride to the Miami International Airport at the time. The woman said he took off with the baby inside after they stopped at a gas station.

Police said they received a 911 call a short time later that a baby had been left at the CVS Pharmacy at 4599 Sheridan St., in the city’s Emerald Hills neighborhood. The infant was in his car seat at the time.

Officers were able to quickly reunite the baby, who’s OK, with his mother.

“I was going crazy. I’m more calm now because my baby’s safe. But I was going crazy,” the mother, who asked to remain anonymous, told Local 10 News. “This man — literally I all I did was get out to go put gas (in the car). I turned around. he’s gone with my baby and all of my belongings. Right now, I don’t have my phone. I have no phone.”

Police said they are actively looking for Fonseca and the woman’s vehicle which they haven’t located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 911.