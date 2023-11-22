Thanksgiving Eve-related travel going smoothly at FLL, MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thanksgiving Day eve travel was going smoothly on Wednesday morning at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport.

Aviation officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties expect the tradition of family Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday to cause traffic increases of 10% at FLL and 4.6% at MIA.

Around the nation, The Federal Aviation Administration reported the busiest days at airports will be Wednesday and Sunday, and a few departing flights from FLL were delayed an average of 30 minutes on Wednesday morning.

FAA reports departure flights delayed an average of 30 minutes on Wednesday morning. (FAA)

The Transportation Security Administration expects 2.7 million fliers to be screened on Wednesday and 2.9 million on Sunday.

There were over 49,600 flights scheduled on Wednesday; over 38,350 on Thursday; about 44,770 on Friday; 41,640 on Saturday; and nearly 45,000 on Sunday, according to the FAA.

AAA estimates most of the people traveling to be with their families will be driving.

Travelers wait in line to board an Amtrak train ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Some 55.4 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home from Wednesday to Sunday, and this includes the over 49 million who will choose to drive, according to the FAA.

The weather will not be much of a problem for travelers during the next few days in South Florida, but that wasn’t the case in other parts of the country.

Cameron Suescun, 2, follows his mother through at the Nashville International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The National Weather Service warned about accumulating snow in northern New England on Wednesday, and the northern Rocky Mountains on Thanksgiving Day.

There will not be any rain on Wednesday in South Florida and the risk increases only to about 20% on Thursday, 30% on Black Friday, and 20% on Saturday.

Josh Samples, left, his wife Katie and their 6-year-old-twins Lucy, center, and Hannah, right, check bags in Terminal 1 during the week of Thanksgiving, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. The family was flying to New York City for the Thanksgiving Day parade and other activities. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

For reports on airports around the country, visit the FAA National Airspace System Status dashboard.

For reports on cancelations and delays at FLL, visit this Broward County page. For FAA reports on FLL, visit this page.

This is a developing story.