Family’s Thanksgiving Day plea: Find 36-year-old loved one who vanished 21 days ago

MIAMI – It has been 21 days since a 36-year-old man vanished in South Florida and his family was making a Thanksgiving Day plea for help.

Suren Seetal vanished on Nov. 2. He was a family man who would have looked forward to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with family, according to his sister Karen Seetal.

They are planning a small dinner in his honor, but it isn’t easy.

“You cannot eat; you cannot sleep. All of our energy is spent in efforts,” she said adding, “We fear the worst but we hope for the best. Hope is what keeps our family alive.”

The Seetal family was asking the community for help to continue their efforts. They have put up billboards and hired a private investigator. The pricey billboards are in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The anguish has tortured his mother Meerah Seetal, who spoke to him regularly and had plans to travel with him to visit family.

“We are a very small close-knotted family and we need him back,” his mother said earlier this month. “I cannot imagine life without him.”

The Seetal family knows he left his home on Nov. 2, in Miami to go to work as an airplane mechanic at the airport in Opa-locka and later at the airport in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video shows him leaving the hangar before he vanished. Karen Seetal set up a GoFundMe fundraiser asking the public for help to continue their efforts to find him.