(Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A driver crashed into a wall on Friday in Miami-Dade County.

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – A driver crashed into a wall near a traffic circle on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s West Perrine neighborhood.

A driver crashed into a wall on Friday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Miami-Dade fire rescue personnel responded to the area Southwest 107 Avenue and 176 Street at about 10:50 a.m.

A driver crashed into a wall on Friday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Fire rescue personnel used one ambulance.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.

Location