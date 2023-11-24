77º

Fatal crash blocks Interstate 95 northbound in Fort Lauderdale

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Martinez, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The remains of a fiery fatal crash blocked all of the Interstate 95 northbound lanes for hours on Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

A semi-trailer truck overturned shortly after 6:30 a.m. during the multi-vehicle crash that remained under investigation over three hours later.

Fort Lauderdale and Broward fire rescue personnel responded to the crash near Interstate 595 and the Marina Mile Boulevard exit ramp, also known as Exit 25 or FL-84.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and the Florida Department of Transportation asked drivers to avoid the area. For a map with live traffic updates, visit this page.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

A South Florida native, Andrea Martinez joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in April 2021.

