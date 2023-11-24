Fatal crash blocks Interstate 95 northbound in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The remains of a fiery fatal crash blocked all of the Interstate 95 northbound lanes for hours on Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

A semi-trailer truck overturned shortly after 6:30 a.m. during the multi-vehicle crash that remained under investigation over three hours later.

Fort Lauderdale and Broward fire rescue personnel responded to the crash near Interstate 595 and the Marina Mile Boulevard exit ramp, also known as Exit 25 or FL-84.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and the Florida Department of Transportation asked drivers to avoid the area. For a map with live traffic updates, visit this page.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.