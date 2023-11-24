Police: Shooting, crash injures 2 men in Miami Gardens

The driver of a BMW crashed into a tree after a shooting on Thursday in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A street shooting and a crash against a tree injured two men near Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens, police said.

The shooting was shortly before 6 p.m., near Northwest 183 Street and 17 Avenue, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. Police officers found the two men injured inside a damaged gray BMW, near Northwest 185 Terrace.

The BMW’s airbag deployed. The car had over a dozen bullet holes. One man suffered several gunshot wounds; the other suffered injuries from the impact of the crash, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took a wounded man to Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday after a shooting and a crash in Miami Gardens. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Miami-Dade fire rescue personnel used a helicopter to respond to the trauma alert and flew the wounded man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance rushed the other man to the hospital.

“The investigation is ongoing, but I can assure you that there is no threat to the public,” said Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Photojournalist Chris Hinson and Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.