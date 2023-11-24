Police: Shooting, crash injures 2 men in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A street shooting and a crash against a tree injured two men near Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens, police said.
The shooting was shortly before 6 p.m., near Northwest 183 Street and 17 Avenue, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. Police officers found the two men injured inside a damaged gray BMW, near Northwest 185 Terrace.
The BMW’s airbag deployed. The car had over a dozen bullet holes. One man suffered several gunshot wounds; the other suffered injuries from the impact of the crash, police said.
Miami-Dade fire rescue personnel used a helicopter to respond to the trauma alert and flew the wounded man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance rushed the other man to the hospital.
“The investigation is ongoing, but I can assure you that there is no threat to the public,” said Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Photojournalist Chris Hinson and Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.