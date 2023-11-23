81º

Tamarac community shaken after deadly shooting

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac neighborhood is on edge this Thanksgiving one day after a fatal shooting and crash.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s deputies, officers responded to the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue in Tamarac after receiving reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening.

Deputies arrived to the gated Bonaire at Woodmont community to find a man who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man had been shot while inside a car and tried driving away, crashing into a nearby pole.

Authorities have not revealed any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

