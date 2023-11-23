Man fatally shot inside car in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue in Tamarac after receiving reports of shots fired.

Deputies arrived to the gated Bonaire at Woodmont community to find a man who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man had been shot while inside a car and tried driving away, crashing into a nearby pole.

Authorities have not revealed any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.