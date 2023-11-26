Family members distraught following fatal shooting of 3-year-old in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One day after a 3-year-old girl’s life was cut short, Broward Sheriff deputies were observed securing the scene where she died.

Connie Hafley is the aunt of De’yonnie Cleveland, the child fatally shot Saturday at an Extended Stay America hotel in Tamarac.

“I thought it was my niece calling. She’s always calling ‘auntie, auntie,’” said Hafley. “I’m just sick to my stomach right now. I’m just trying to process everything. This is just…I don’t even know.”

Deputies said reports of the shooting first came in around 8:20 a.m. Saturday.

Hafley, who lives in Orlando, says the girl’s mother called her right after the 3-year-old was shot.

“She called me screaming this morning,” said Hafley. “All she told me was my niece got shot and when she woke up she was on the ground in blood.”

Sadly when paramedics arrived, they pronounced the little girl dead.

Local 10 News spoke to one hotel resident who did not want to be identified but described a chaotic scene after hearing the fatal gunshot.

“The mom was screaming, ‘My baby dead. My baby dead.’ That’s all she kept saying,” said the resident. “They were standing out there, puzzled. They jumped in a white U-Haul.”

Authorities have not provided any information regarding what led up to the shooting in room 206 that led to the girls death, or whether they are seeking any suspects or persons of interest.