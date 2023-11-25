BSO: 3-year-old shot and killed at Extended Stay in Tamarac

A three-year-old was shot and killed Saturday morning at a hotel in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 8:15 a.m. at an Extended Stay America, located near the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the shooting and pronounced the child dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators said the child was accompanied by a woman at the scene.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives and a forensics team were investigating the area and the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The child’s age, identity or gender have not been revealed as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives have not identified any possible suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.