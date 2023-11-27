Police work to make contact with barricaded person in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police were spotted outside a home Monday as they were working to make contact with a person who had barricaded themselves inside a home in the Redlands.

The incident is unfolding in the 19900 block of Southwest 190th Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 11:30 a.m. as multiple police vehicles were parked in the area as officers stood outside the front of the home.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck was also at the scene.

According to police, the person inside made threats, including suicidal ones.

No other details were immediately released.

(WPLG)