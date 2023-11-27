Topgolf set to open next month in Pompano Beach

Topgolf set in open in Pompano Beach at the end of 2023

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Topgolf is set to open a new South Florida location near Harrah’s Pompano Beach Casino next month.

According to a media release, the 64,000 square foot facility located off of I-95 and the intersection of Powerline Road, would be the eighth in South Florida. It will include 102 outdoor hitting bays, private event space, a full-service bar and an outdoor patio.

The old track grandstand at Pompano Park was demolished in May to make way for a 223-acre expansion plan at Harrah’s Pompano Beach, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment.

Stunning drone footage shot by Clarke Bowman Photography.com documents the final days of the historic track.

Pompano Park first opened way back in 1964.

For nearly sixty years, Standardbreds trotted and paced around the dirt oval until racing ended there last year.

Closing day was April 17, 2022. Easter Sunday.

Stunning drone video shows the demolition of legendary Pompano Park (Courtesy: Clarke Bowman Photography.com, Cordish Company)

The new project is named ‘The Pomp’, which is what horseplayers lovingly called the track for decades.

According to the Cordish Company which is developing the site, the new ‘Pomp’ will have 1.3 million square feet of retail and entertainment space, 4,000 luxury residential units, two hotels and 1.35 million square feet of office space.

Cordish was the original development partner of the Seminole Tribe of Florida for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Rendering of 'The Pomp' at Harrah’s Pompano Beach (Courtesy: Cordish Company)

According to a media release, Topgolf Pompano Beach will create nearly 450 full and part-time jobs for the area.