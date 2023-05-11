WATCH: Stunning drone video shows demolition of legendary Pompano Park

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The horses are long gone, and now the once-famous Pompano Park Harness Track is slowly coming down piece-by-piece.

Stunning new drone footage shot by Clarke Bowman Photography.com documents the final days of the historic track.

Pompano Park first opened way back in 1964.

For nearly sixty years, Standardbreds trotted and paced around the dirt oval until racing ended there last year.

Gabe Prewitt was track announcer at Pompano Park for nine years.

“We were doing million-dollar handles many nights a year, but we all knew how valuable this pristine property was,” Prewitt said. “It was heartbreaking for everything to come to a close. We appreciate all of the support South Florida gave us during our wonderful run.”

Closing day was April 17. Easter Sunday.

“Sadly, we were not resurrected,” Prewitt joked.

The old track grandstand is being demolished to make way for a 223-acre expansion plan at Harrah’s Pompano Beach, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment.

The new project will be named ‘The Pomp’, which is what horseplayers lovingly called the track for decades.

According to the Cordish Company which is developing the site, the new ‘Pomp’ will have 1.3 million square feet of retail and entertainment space, 4,000 luxury residential units, two hotels and 1.35 million square feet of office space.

Rendering of 'The Pomp' at Harrah’s Pompano Beach (Courtesy: Cordish Company)

“There is no comparable development in South Florida that combines casino gaming with the best-in-class entertainment, retail, dining, hotel, residential, office and lifestyle amenities into one dynamic destination,” Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies said in a news release.

“Caesars is known for their energetic gaming destinations and Cordish has a successful track record of developing and operating dynamic mixed-use properties that spur community revitalization,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

Cordish was the original development partner of the Seminole Tribe of Florida for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

There is also a Top Golf coming to the area.

Bowman shot his amazing drone video earlier this week.

He believes crews will be done leveling the grandstand within the next two weeks.