US Fish and Wildlife assisting with ‘transport effort of manatees from Miami Seaquarium’

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed Monday that it is working with “an experienced team of manatee rescue and rehabilitation experts to assist with the transport effort of manatees from Miami Seaquarium.”

The confirmation comes after drone footage taken by UrgentSeas went viral over the weekend, showing a 67-year-old manatee named Romeo swimming in what appeared to be a filthy tank at the Seaquarium.

UrgentSeas identifies itself on social media as a “whistleblower organization exposing zoos and aquariums through direct action and advocacy.”

Romeo’s tank is off limits to the public. He has lived at the Seaquarium since 1957.

The latest news about the Miami Seaquarium comes after the United States Department of Agriculture outlined troubling findings at the Seaquarium, indicating numerous facility failures and a dolphin with rib fractures and another that had cement in its digestive tract.

A recently published USDA report – prepared in late-September – documents the disturbing findings found during a July inspection of the Miami Seaquarium, operated by The Dolphin Company through its subsidiary MS Leisure Company, Inc.

“Over the last several years the Miami Seaquarium has been cited for so many violations of the bare minimum standards of the Federal Animal Welfare Act,” said Jared Goodman, General Counsel for Animal Law with The PETA Foundation. “I can confidently say that these three inspection reports combined are by far worse than what we have seen at any other marine facility, ever.”

A spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County confirmed in an email Monday to Local 10 News that the Seaquarium has until Dec. 15 to rectify the violations noted by the USDA.

“In accordance with the terms of the Lease Agreement, the Seaquarium has a 45-day period to remediate these violations as stated in the County’s Notice of Default,” the email read in part. “As of this date, the County is still awaiting the Seaquarium’s response, which is formally due by December 15, 2023. If the violations listed in the USDA Inspection Report are not remediated within this timeframe, the County has the option to exercise all available remedies, which can include termination of the Seaquarium’s lease.”

A protest to free Romeo is being held at the Miami Seaquarium on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local 10 News attempted to contact the Miami Seaquarium, but had not heard back at the time of publishing.